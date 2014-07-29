Lee Higgins

RoenTravel Logo Design 2

RoenTravel Logo Design 2 travel aeroplane logo illustration plane norway blue red
The brief for this project was to create a logo for a Norwegian travel company who specialise in travel packages to football games in the UK.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
