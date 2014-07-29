Vladimir Kondriianenko

Gym Diary App

Vladimir Kondriianenko
Vladimir Kondriianenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Gym Diary App ios ui design iphone gym fitness dark app
Download color palette

Hi everyone! This is my first shot and first app design ever.
I working on fitness tracker app for iPhone and this the early snapshot of design. Hope you enjoy it!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Vladimir Kondriianenko
Vladimir Kondriianenko
Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Vladimir Kondriianenko

View profile
    • Like