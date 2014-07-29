allan berger

Blossom Reports

allan berger
allan berger
  • Save
Blossom Reports reports stats summary digest blossom project product app graph paperplane checkbox
Download color palette

A little animation for Blossom’s Report Settings.

As promised, additionally to the Daily Email Digest, we’ll add Weekly, Monthly & Quarterly Project Reports soon!

You can already opt in for your preferred reports in the settings from now on :)

56a66bc440de8d45ee382f755fd469f3
Rebound of
Daily Report
By allan berger
View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
allan berger
allan berger

More by allan berger

View profile
    • Like