Lee Higgins

RoenTravel Logo Design

Lee Higgins
Lee Higgins
  • Save
RoenTravel Logo Design branding logo illustration travel flag norway blue red
Download color palette

The brief for this project was to create a logo for a Norwegian travel company who specialise in travel packages to football games in the UK.

I have tried to combine the three main ideas in this logo - travel, football and Norway.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Lee Higgins
Lee Higgins

More by Lee Higgins

View profile
    • Like