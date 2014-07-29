RoenTravel Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
The brief for this project was to create a logo for a Norwegian travel company who specialise in travel packages to football games in the UK.
I have tried to combine the three main ideas in this logo - travel, football and Norway.