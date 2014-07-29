Roland Szabó

Flat Vector Electric Guitar

Hey Guys,

This is my first proper illustration of an electric guitar.
Made with Adobe Illustrator in a flat style.
Hope you like it, comments are welcome!

Cheers,
Roland

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
