Avatars selection

Working on a huge island, backgrounds and avatars/characters for a large educational project.
The island consists of different areas such as dunes, jungle, savannah, mountains, forest, swamp and a waterfall, full of small details that are part of story that's linked to all kind of small assignments children has to perform to learn from it.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
