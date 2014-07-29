Jelio Dimitrov
FourPlus Studio

2048 Animated - iOS game

Jelio Dimitrov
FourPlus Studio
Jelio Dimitrov for FourPlus Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
2048 Animated - iOS game 2048 animated flat app iphone arsek 2048 animated app 2d animation flat animation motion graphics
Download color palette

Hi Guys,
this is our animated version of the very popular game 2048.
Download for iPhone here:
https://itunes.apple.com/id/app/2048-animated/id886994658?mt=8

We are planning an update with richer animations. And as always the suggestions are very welcome ;)

Behance | Vimeo | Twitter |

FourPlus Studio
FourPlus Studio
Helping brands live up to the dynamic now.
Hire Us

More by FourPlus Studio

View profile
    • Like