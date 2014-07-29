Glowing logo

Chris Scholten

A logo for an initiative my wife and a friend started. They give courses to people who wish to learn how to dance, flag and use poi's in a church service in honor to God.

Hope you guys like it!

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
