Vukasin Lausev

Pixel Pillow

Vukasin Lausev
Vukasin Lausev
  • Save
Pixel Pillow logo brand pixel pillow sleep design agency
Download color palette

Ola Dribbblers! Here is my debut shot. It's an unused proposal for online design agency.

Thanks to @Predrag Jovanovic for the invite!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Vukasin Lausev
Vukasin Lausev

More by Vukasin Lausev

View profile
    • Like