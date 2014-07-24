Kamil Glowinski

Oblivion Magazine

Oblivion Magazine isotope wordpress blog posts minimalistic magazine oblivion
This is new project I'm working on right now. This will be modern Wordpress magazine, I will send more shots of it soon and I hope I will go pro in near future to send you better quality of images;)

Posted on Jul 24, 2014
