Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gopi Krishna

Flat Web Interface - Freebie

Gopi Krishna
Gopi Krishna
  • Save
Flat Web Interface - Freebie flat website slick clean ui interface template layout minimal freebie free
Download color palette

Soooo.. I had been working on this company's site revamp. But the client needed a different approach. So I'm setting this layout free on the web :) You can modify/update/use it for personal or commercial use, as you wish.

home-template.psd
4 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2014
Gopi Krishna
Gopi Krishna

More by Gopi Krishna

View profile
    • Like