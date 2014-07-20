Flat Web Interface - Freebie

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Soooo.. I had been working on this company's site revamp. But the client needed a different approach. So I'm setting this layout free on the web :) You can modify/update/use it for personal or commercial use, as you wish.