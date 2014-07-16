Jon Ketchum

Fox Coffee Roasters

fox coffee coffee logo coffee roaster denver
A little fox mark for a new roaster in town. Pick some up if you're in Denver, really great stuff and a great company.

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
