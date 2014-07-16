UI8

Nexus 5 PSD

UI8
UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
Nexus 5 PSD free psd freebie template nexus5 android
Download color palette

Here is a link to the high res version of our Nexus 5 template (psd):

http://d.pr/f/RVY6

We have a cool giveaway going on at www.ui8.net this week, check it out and spread the word! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like