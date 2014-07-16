Bryan Veloso
Twitch

Twitch's New Mobile Web Channel Page

Bryan Veloso
Twitch
Bryan Veloso for Twitch
  • Save
Twitch's New Mobile Web Channel Page twitch mobile web channel streaming games esports
Download color palette

Hey there! *dusts Dribbble off*

My first feature since I joined Twitch is finally live, improving the UX around our mobile web channel experience. Now available on all mobile devices (with a special responsive surprise for landscape tablet users)!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Twitch
Twitch
Beyond Purple

More by Twitch

View profile
    • Like