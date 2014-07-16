C. Martin Logo Comp 2

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another shot of a comp I've been working on for a photographer friend of mine. This was the selected comp for the final. The idea behind the typography was based around many of her shots where the light coming from behind distorted or subtracted from the silhouette in front. I tried to mimic this effect in the letterforms. I consider it a pretty decent execution.