How To *Really* Pronounce GIF

How To *Really* Pronounce GIF gif
I’ve seen many arguments on Twitter and various websites about how to pronounce GIF, but they almost always seem to miss certain key points. So I decided to make this site for fun, for those of us that pronounce it with a hard G, because there many reasons for it.

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

