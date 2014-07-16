Luka Marr

Pinterest - Profile Picture [GIF]
I created a prototype for a Pinterest profile-photo click in Android app. You can clcik on the profile picture and there's a card with bigger image that pops up. You can close that card by clicking X button in ther right corner. I don't like how that gesture is set up now in Android app since it has no interactive animation.

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
