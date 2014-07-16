Kevin Haag

Light A Way Logo

Kevin Haag
Kevin Haag
  • Save
Light A Way Logo logo blog lamp lantern flame fish christian worship
Download color palette

Mark for a lifestyle blog I'm currently developing for a client. Feedback welcome & appreciated!

http://lightawayblog.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Kevin Haag
Kevin Haag
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kevin Haag

View profile
    • Like