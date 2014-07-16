Kempeli

Suprema Agrícola / Rebranding

Kempeli
Kempeli
  • Save
Suprema Agrícola / Rebranding redesign rebranding corporate identity marca visual identity green red supreme agro suprema agrícola mark logo
Download color palette

See all project here.

Follow us!
Behance
Facebook

© Kempeli Design e Comunicação

Kempeli
Kempeli

More by Kempeli

View profile
    • Like