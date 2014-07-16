Frank Rodriguez

Authentic Badge w/ 55 Hi's

Frank Rodriguez
Frank Rodriguez
Hire Me
  • Save
Authentic Badge w/ 55 Hi's badge type design lettering. 55his prpl typography
Download color palette

This Badge was a collaboration between @Ross Moody and myself! Ross created the custom type and I did the badge. I really had a great time doing this and it was an honor to be able to do work with Ross's custom lettering!

Prpl dc dribbble still 2x
Rebound of
PRPL Designer Merch Collection
By Purple, Rock, Scissors
View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Frank Rodriguez
Frank Rodriguez
Vector/Pixels
Hire Me

More by Frank Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like