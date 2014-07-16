Digital Empire

Hudson Valley Tech Meetup Logo

Hudson Valley Tech Meetup Logo hudsonvalley meetup logo
We put together the logo for a new meetup in the Hudson Valley. Next meeting is July 30th at Millhouse Brewery in Poughkeepsie! More info at http://www.meetup.com/hvtech/events/191346942/

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
