Tiago Ferreira

Golden Grids poster [gif]

Tiago Ferreira
Tiago Ferreira
  • Save
Golden Grids poster [gif] math phyllotaxis processing phy golden ratio golden grids silkscreen gif
Download color palette

Shot of the animation running on Processing. Check the project here: http://tiagoferreira.me/2014/portfolio/golden-grids/

B5ed51dd7d4969d1cde4d1ad90507fcf
Rebound of
Golden Grids poster
By Tiago Ferreira
View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Tiago Ferreira
Tiago Ferreira

More by Tiago Ferreira

View profile
    • Like