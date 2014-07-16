Free - Ophiuchus HTML5/CSS3 Template

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi To All,
Ophiuchus HTML5/CSS3 Template is built on the Bootstrap framework and fully responsive. Did this as a practice. And I'm sharing this now for free. Hope you can find some use from this.
=>>RealPix
=>> DOWNLOAD
=>> DEMO
I got inspirations from Codrops Team. iPhone Mockups from GraphicBurger. Backgrounds from @roundedhexagon.
Your likes are truly appreciated.
Hope to share more freebies. :)
Happy Day Everyone!!!