Free - Ophiuchus HTML5/CSS3 Template

Ophiuchus HTML5/CSS3 Template

Hi To All,

Ophiuchus HTML5/CSS3 Template is built on the Bootstrap framework and fully responsive. Did this as a practice. And I'm sharing this now for free. Hope you can find some use from this.

I got inspirations from Codrops Team. iPhone Mockups from GraphicBurger. Backgrounds from @roundedhexagon.

Your likes are truly appreciated.
Hope to share more freebies. :)
Happy Day Everyone!!!

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
