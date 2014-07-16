Just the bear necessities.

Confused about bear safety? We sure as hell are. That’s why we created OpenBear—it’s all you need to stay alive. Geolocates for species probability. Season-maps for species activity. Crams the absurdly massive glut of bear safety tips from environment ministry websites into one handy smartwatch app!

—

Ok, perhaps a bit far-fetched, but an interesting wearable use case to consider nonetheless! Inspired by my utter inability to parse the mixed bear safety messages I received as a kid kicking around Northeastern Ontario… and also this lovely hand-lettering by Callie.