Just the bear necessities.
Confused about bear safety? We sure as hell are. That’s why we created OpenBear—it’s all you need to stay alive. Geolocates for species probability. Season-maps for species activity. Crams the absurdly massive glut of bear safety tips from environment ministry websites into one handy smartwatch app!
Ok, perhaps a bit far-fetched, but an interesting wearable use case to consider nonetheless! Inspired by my utter inability to parse the mixed bear safety messages I received as a kid kicking around Northeastern Ontario… and also this lovely hand-lettering by Callie.