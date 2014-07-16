Erik von Stackelberg

OpenBear

Erik von Stackelberg
Erik von Stackelberg
  • Save
OpenBear bear smartwatch smart watch flat iwatch android moto360 wearable wearables
Download color palette

Just the bear necessities.

Confused about bear safety? We sure as hell are. That’s why we created OpenBear—it’s all you need to stay alive. Geolocates for species probability. Season-maps for species activity. Crams the absurdly massive glut of bear safety tips from environment ministry websites into one handy smartwatch app!

Ok, perhaps a bit far-fetched, but an interesting wearable use case to consider nonetheless! Inspired by my utter inability to parse the mixed bear safety messages I received as a kid kicking around Northeastern Ontario… and also this lovely hand-lettering by Callie.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Erik von Stackelberg
Erik von Stackelberg
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Erik von Stackelberg

View profile
    • Like