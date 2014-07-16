Risha Egart

Caltrain Full Speed

caltrain train speed
After just moving to the Bay Area, I took my first train trip ever on the Caltrain. I actually quite enjoyed it and still get butterflies every time I get to ride it.

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
