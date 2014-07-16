Justin Mezzell
Smash Clash I

Smash Clash I code school illustration badge smash clash super smash bros
First ever Super Smash Bros. tournament happening at the Code School office today.

May the best combatant win!

Standings here.

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
