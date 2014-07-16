🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
As designers, we all appreciate tangible things, not just digital tools as our fonts yet fabulously useful in everyday’s life? It's why at Typofonderie we produce printed specimens, stickers and anything tangible that reminds us of our love of the real typography. Here, the 2014 edition of the Typographic tote bag, illustrated with a sentence in reference to Diana Ross and The Supremes 60's song.
How to receive one? Its free, just buy some fonts.
http://typofonderie.com/gazette/post/the-typographic-tote-bag-2014/