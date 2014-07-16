Joshua Fortuna

Seven Water

Seven Water render model 3d c4d cinema 4d glass bottle water
As I go further into Cinema 4d, I thought I'd try going for a more practical use and model the bottle our client uses.

I think the cap could use some work, but I am loving the refraction coming from the glass and water.

Do any of you modelers have tips or critiques for me?

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
