Ben Gold

P8 Artworks Results Filtering

Ben Gold
Ben Gold
  • Save
P8 Artworks Results Filtering paddle8 ios icons sketch mobile
Download color palette

Super basic refine results screen, but I added a few icons in here. It's not easy to come up with icons for art terms...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Ben Gold
Ben Gold

More by Ben Gold

View profile
    • Like