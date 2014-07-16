Live Capture by InVision

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Today we’re announcing an easy way to pull live pages into InVision for developer feedback, site audits, inspiration, or any other use you can think of!
Check it out Here
press L to show some love :)
Not collaborating with InVision yet? It's free -- Sign up today!
Don't forget to follow the InVision Team - Lots more to come!