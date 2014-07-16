Hyundai Genesis Pitch

Trending designs to inspire you
Banged out this design for a Hyundai Genesis marketing page pitch a while back at Fi. One of them scrolly sites (that didn't win)
Spoiler: All info about the car is made-up, and photos were pulled from concept cars probably not even the genesis.