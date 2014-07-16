Alessio Rotulo

Ice Creamers / Fresh

Alessio Rotulo
Alessio Rotulo
  • Save
Ice Creamers / Fresh illustration design cool icecream ice summer sweet hat chill fresh character glass
Download color palette

You can see the complete project on
https://www.behance.net/gallery/17901937/The-Ice-Creamers

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Alessio Rotulo
Alessio Rotulo

More by Alessio Rotulo

View profile
    • Like