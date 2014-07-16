Craig Kean

Beckenbauer germany classic legend adidas football original
Going retro with one of the originals… Beckenbauer. Stripping back the adidas brand to where it all began. Iconic black boots and the foundation of one of the world's biggest brands

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
    Like