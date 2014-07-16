Alexander Minibaev

Future car (isometric)

Future car (isometric) illustration car future vehicle iso isometric
Illustration for some infographic about cars of the future. In this vehicle i have placed some car parts from famous movies. For example, LED panel on the hood like in "Knight Rider".

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
