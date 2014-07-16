Germany World Cup Champions Wallpaper

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Grab this free iPhone wallpaper to celebrate the world cup victory!
Black Version 1: http://cl.ly/image/26311f1f3T1n
Black Version 2: http://cl.ly/image/2g2X1d1X182l
White Version: http://cl.ly/image/312d2x072l0l