Jamal | Atomos Creative

Atomos Backgrounds

Jamal | Atomos Creative
Jamal | Atomos Creative
  • Save
Atomos Backgrounds atom atomos creative design logo branding art deco
Download color palette

Hey guys! I've made another version of my Atomos logo (wanted more negative space of course) and I'm looking for any opinions on which background to choose. Feel free to let me know!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Jamal | Atomos Creative
Jamal | Atomos Creative

More by Jamal | Atomos Creative

View profile
    • Like