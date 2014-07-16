Zach Robinson

Material Design Animation Example

Zach Robinson
Zach Robinson
  • Save
Material Design Animation Example material design android l animation scroll quartz composer origami
Download color palette

Attached is another example of us trying out some Origami parallax animations - this time using a Material Design interpretation of Flipboard.

The Cream Creative | Pinterest | Medium

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Zach Robinson
Zach Robinson

More by Zach Robinson

View profile
    • Like