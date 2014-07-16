Josh Hughes

Hire Mizzou Tigers Redesign

careers college highered jobs login mizzou university of missouri website ui web design
My redesign of Hire Mizzou Tigers is finally up. It's a site designed to connect Mizzou students alumni with prospective employers.

