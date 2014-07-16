Fulden Nakipoğlu Bilgiçataç

Game Art / City

Game Art / City tile illustrator graphicdesign isometric design concept road build illustration vector game 2d
Gizli Zengin is a Facebook game to allow the businessman hidden inside you to take out.

http://www.gizlizengin.com

https://www.behance.net/gallery/18328633/-Game-Art-Gizli-Zengin

