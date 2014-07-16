MUTI

Abidjan

MUTI
MUTI
Hire Me
  • Save
Abidjan city building crane harbour light boat ship train vector pattern
Download color palette

This is part of an editorial illustration about development of Abidjan's infrastructure.

See the full illustration here: http://bit.ly/1r3XXZJ

8b0148b319366238ddf939e3963f7032
Rebound of
Ivory Coast
By MUTI
View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
MUTI
MUTI
Creative studio
Hire Me

More by MUTI

View profile
    • Like