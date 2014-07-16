Timeline Clapp

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribblers,
Here's timeline of, CLAPP. You can continue stories or even create a new one. Be creative :-)
If you missed my last shot :
WHAT’S CLAPP ?
Clapp is a new way to create and join short story movies with your friends or even total strangers.
A CLAPP may start in Paris, pass by Bombay and finish in San Francisco, who knows? Sky Pluton is the limit... You can define the rythmes, the hashtag and the color. If enough clappers decide to join your story, your clapp will live forever. Otherwise, it will be deleted after 48h. Start stories but also join the ones that inspire you. You are the star... Let’s CLAPP
Try Clapp now and download it on app store
Follow us of Twitter.