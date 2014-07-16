Peter Finlan

Freebie! Codrops Exclusive HTML5/CSS3 Template Halcyon Days

The Codrops Team approached me to design and develop an exclusive HTML5, CSS3 freebie website template to release to their huge online fan base and community. I'm super excited to present, Halcyon Days.

Halcyon Days is an ultra modern and stylish HTML5/CSS3 template with pixel-perfect design and smooth CSS3 animation effects. It’s especially fitting for a portfolio or start-up website, but is also super versatile and can be used for many other projects.

Built on the Bootstrap framework, this free HTML5 template is also fully responsive.

As always, my freebies are for our community to learn from and to enjoy, spreading the love always helps so please "Like" and "Share".

