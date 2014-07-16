Fabrice Spee

Logo Sketch Dartproject

Fabrice Spee
Fabrice Spee
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Sketch Dartproject logo dart dartboard flight
Download color palette

This is a sketch for a logo of an upcomming project for a dart website.
The Logo is combined by a Dart(-flight) and a Dartboard

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Fabrice Spee
Fabrice Spee
Interactive web designer & developer
Hire Me

More by Fabrice Spee

View profile
    • Like