First shot in a while.. I'm in the process of rethinking my own brand and online presence...

Full view at: http://bit.ly/UchEBT

Notes: the background is a video with different faces and the hand slowly slapping them before the user reachs the button.

The menu is on the top right (it is probably an awful aptempt to differentiate from the hamburger icon).

Also, the website will be squared inside a box with white borders (wich you can't see in the image).

What do you think?