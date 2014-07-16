Murat Mutlu

Marvel iPhone app update

Hi everyone,

We've realised a much improved (and less buggy) update for our iPhone app.

It allows you to create prototypes right on your iPhone. You can add a sketch using the camera, or PSD from Dropbox. The new version now allows you to doodle on the screen with your finger too.

It's free to use, download it and give it a spin

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/marvel-app/id765801658?mt=8

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
