Jérémie L

Monsieur Style business card

Jérémie L
Jérémie L
  • Save
Monsieur Style business card logo print black stationery monsieur identity business card personal shopper clothing
Download color palette

Here is a quick overview of a friend's business card logo who is starting a business as a Personal Shopper.
The website is under construction and coming soon.

Jérémie L
Jérémie L

More by Jérémie L

View profile
    • Like