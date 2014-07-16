Ricardo Vazquez

Credit Card Icons Freebie

Credit Card Icons Freebie sketch credit card credit card cvv free throw freebie svg icons
Freebie Sketch file containing major credit cards icons as well as front and back facing CVV indicators. https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2vxpkc9z4n2n6e6/AAB8Jn_mg7TjHpJCEk2gYGYra

Posted on Jul 16, 2014
