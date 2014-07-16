Bettina Gericke

four kinds of food

zombie guide illustration 2d motion graphics design bone marrow brain blood meat guts
A healthy diet is very important. We have four kinds of food: brains, guts, blood and bone marrow.

Learn more about the zombie diet here.

Rebound of
Zombie features
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
