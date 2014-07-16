Shammer Diaz

Zafras Logo concept

Shammer Diaz
Shammer Diaz
Hire Me
  • Save
Zafras Logo concept logo design green wordmark shadows flat clean white logo design
Download color palette

Logo concept for a new kind of store.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Shammer Diaz
Shammer Diaz
Brand & visual designer
Hire Me

More by Shammer Diaz

View profile
    • Like