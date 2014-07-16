Fabienne Pimenta

Landingpage Concept

Fabienne Pimenta
Fabienne Pimenta
  • Save
Landingpage Concept landingpage web sports icons flat ui register login how it works fun
Download color palette

One of my latest works. This one was just for fun, with a new concept that my startup is about to launch.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2014
Fabienne Pimenta
Fabienne Pimenta

More by Fabienne Pimenta

View profile
    • Like